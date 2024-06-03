Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie

MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan that has names like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is the topic of conversation all over now, as the movie is all set to hit the big screens now, the movie that is the official remake of popular Gujarati movie Vash is directed by Vikas Bahl and there is debate with regards to the movie where there the movie will pull the audience at the theatres or not as the original is been seen by maximum people.

Well much before the release of the movie Shaitaan let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie.

Ajay Devgn

The leading mans of the movie actor Ajay Devgn will be seen as the helpless father in the movie whose daughter has been hypnotised, well the actor is all set to be seen in yet another great intense role, the actor reportedly has taken around 35 crores for the movie

R. Madhavan

Indeed we are going to see the actor R. Madhavan is a different avatar, the actor looked very impressive in the trailer at least, the actor has will play the villain and reportedly he has taken 7 crores

Janki Bodiwala

Remember the actress Janki Bodiwala who played the same character in the Gujarati version Vash, indeed she was loved there and we are now waiting for her role in the movie Shaitaan, the actress reputedly has taken 1 crore for her part

Jyotika

Popular name Jyotika will be seen a helpless mother in the movie Shaitaan, well the actress has been loved for her versatile roles in south and we waiting to see what she has to offer with the movie Shaitaan, she has reportedly taken around 4 crore for her part in the movie

Well these are the important characters of the movie Shaitaan with their reported fees charged, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Shaitaan, do share in the comment section below.

Movie Shaitaan will be releasing on 8th March.

