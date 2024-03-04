Shaitaan and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office update: Ajay Devgn starrer is unstoppable, whereas Randeep Hooda starrer sees a drop

Ajay Devgn starrer Shatiaan is getting a big thumbs up whereas movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starring Ranjeep Hooda faces rejection, here are the total collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 10:53
movie_image: 
Shaitaan and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: We see some great movies are been with the rise in consumption of content, the movies Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika has been getting lot of love form the fans ever since it was release, the movie is getting loved by the fans for great execution and some great performance coming from all the actors, well on the other hand movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda, Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson, NIck Nag is getting mixed reviews from the fans all over. The movie is getting loved for the great performance of the actor Randeep Hooda.

Talking about the collection made by the movie Shaitaan was 51 lakhs on day 26 which was yesterday and which was a working Tuesday, definitely the movie is continuously surprising the fans all over with its collection, the total collection made by the movie is around 139.86 crores net in India, becoming yet another movie of the Ajay Devgn crossing the 100 mark. Well the collection made by the movie at global market is around 198.25 crores.

Also read Shaitaan box office day 22: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer continues with it's magic

Talking about the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar, it is getting rejected by the fans and that can be seen from the collection, the movie has collected around 52 lakhs on day 12 which was yesterday taking the total collection upto 16.81 crores  net in India, well the movie has collected around 22.15 crores at the global market.

What are your views on the collection of these movies and how did you like both these movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

