Shaitaan box office day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer takes a strong opening due to Mahashivratri holiday

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan has finally hit the big screen, the movie that has actors like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika, Palak Lalwani, Anngad Raaj, Manoj Anand, Hiten Patel, Richa Prakash, Roshni Kaur, Kishore Bhatt is the official remake of popular Gujarati movie Vash. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out and the trailer has got a great reviews from the fans all over the nation, we all were looking forward to the movie and finally yesterday the movie movie has hit the big screen and it is getting some fantastic response from the audience all over.

Talking about the collection of the movie the movie has collected 14. 2 crore on day 1. It is a decent opening taken by any Ajay Devgn movie, also looking genre and looking at the remake element this is a good number coming from the movie. It's not that the movie is only getting positive response the movie is also getting criticism with regards to the story telling and weak writing.

Having said all these points no doubt we can see the love of the audience in the form of the numbers and if this is the scenario, no one can stop to touch the mark of 30 crores over the weekend. What are your views on the collection of the movie Shaitaan and how did you like the move to share your views in the comment section below.

