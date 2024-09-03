Shaitaan box office day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer takes a strong opening due to Mahashivratri holiday

The day one collection of the movie Shaitaan has surprised everyone check out the details
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 11:56
movie_image: 
Shaitaan

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan has finally hit the big screen, the movie that has actors like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika, Palak Lalwani, Anngad Raaj, Manoj Anand, Hiten Patel, Richa Prakash, Roshni Kaur, Kishore Bhatt is the official remake of popular Gujarati movie Vash. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out and the trailer has got a great reviews from the fans all over the nation, we all were looking forward to the movie and finally yesterday the movie movie has hit the big screen and it is getting some fantastic response from the audience all over.

Also read Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

Talking about the collection of the movie the movie has collected 14. 2 crore on day 1. It is a decent opening taken by any Ajay Devgn movie, also looking genre and looking at the remake element this is a good number coming from the movie. It's not that the movie is only getting positive response the movie is also getting criticism with regards to the story telling and weak writing. 

Having said all these points no doubt we can see the love of the audience in the form of the numbers and if this is the scenario, no one can stop to touch the mark of 30 crores over the weekend. What are your views on the collection of the movie Shaitaan and how did you like the move to share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer

 
Shaitaan Shaitaan collection Shaitaan review Ajay Devgn R. Madhavan Janki Bodiwala Jyotika Palak Lalwani Anngad Raaj Manoj Anand Hiten Patel Richa Prakash Roshni Kaur Kishore Bhatt Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 11:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Prime Video reveals its dynamic music video Qatra Qatra by Sukhwinder Singh from the Amazon Original Movie Ae Watan Mere Watan
MUMBAI: Qatra Qatra is composed by Mukund Suryawanshi, penned by Ravi Girri & Rohan Deshmukh, and sung by...
Aayush Sharma’s Intense New ‘Ruslaan' Poster drops: Danger Lurks Closer Than You Think! 
MUMBAI: The new poster of the film that’s dropped promises a gripping tale of suspense and adrenaline-fueled thrills....
Karan Kundrra reveals how much he misses Tejasswi Prakash, check out his Instagram post
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Avika Gor Shares Inspirational Insights on Empowerment and Representation in Entertainment for International Women's Day!
MUMBAI: As the world gears up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, actress Avika Gor, known for her...
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day 8 box office: Kiran Rao's movie stands strong on Women's Day
MUMBAI: It has been 8 days since movies Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine has hit the big screen, movie Laapataa...
Vedhika Kumar will surely make your jaws drop with her sizzling pictures
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Vedhika Kumar in her projects over the time especially in the south industry...
Recent Stories
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma’s Intense New ‘Ruslaan' Poster drops: Danger Lurks Closer Than You Think! 
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma’s Intense New ‘Ruslaan' Poster drops: Danger Lurks Closer Than You Think! 
Avika Gor
Avika Gor Shares Inspirational Insights on Empowerment and Representation in Entertainment for International Women's Day!
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day 8 box office: Kiran Rao's movie stands strong on Women's Day
Vedhika Kumar
Vedhika Kumar will surely make your jaws drop with her sizzling pictures
Sajid Nadiadwala
Sajid Nadiadwala ANNOUNCES a new movie with Ahahn Shetty and Pooja Hegde, check out the deets inside
Bastar
Witness the reality of Naxal and their supporters! Here comes an intriguing promo of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story!