Shaitaan box office day 22: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer continues with it's magic

It has been 22 days since the movie Shaitan has release and today let us have a look at the total collection made by the movie
Shaitaan

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan has been getting lot of love from the fans ever since it was released the movie that has some amazing star cast like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie has been getting lot of love for it's great execution and never seen before concept in the genre of supernatural thriller. The movie is getting lot of praises in terms of Execution and great performance coming from the side of every actor.

It has been 22 days since the movie has hit the big screen and today let us have a look at the collection made by the movie, the movie has collected 1.29 crore on day 22 which was yesterday and which was a Friday. 

Also read Crew box office day 1: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon's flight gets a brilliant take off

This collection is made by the movie inspite of facing lot of clashes and screen division. The total collection made by the movie is around 135. 44 crores net in India. Also talking about the global collection the movie has collected around 192 crore till today. 

Indeed this collection shows the love of the fans for good cinema and all the actors present in the movie what are your views on this collection and how did you like the movie Shaitaan do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Madgaon Express box office day 8: Kunal Kemmu's directorial sees a little drop

About Author

