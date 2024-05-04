Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer see slight growth on 4th week

Movie Shaitaan is getting fantastic response from the fans and let us see the collection made by the movie till today
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 13:14
movie_image: 
Shaitaan

MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been getting lot of love from the fans and audience ever since the movie was released, the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl and the movie is the official remake of popular Gujarati movie Vash. Definitely the movie has been getting love for the storytelling along with some great performances. Having said that let see the collection made by the movie.

Also read- Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 7: This Monsterverse continues to be unstoppable at the BO

Shaitaan has collected around 47 lakhs on day 28 which was yesterday and which was a working Thursday, well the total collection made by the movie is around 140.81 crore net in India ever since it was released. Indeed the movie is grabbing more and more footfalls even at the 4th week and considered as another super hit film of the actor Ajay Devgn. 

Talking about the worldwide collection the movie has collected around 200 crore at the global level.

What are your views on the movie collection and how did you like the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Crew box office day 7: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer has got the audience hooked well

Shaitaan shaitaan box office Ajay Devgn R Madhavan Janki Bodiwala Jyotika movie collection Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 13:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops BTS pics from her shoot with Prabhas in Italy
MUMBAI : The filming of Kalki 2898 AD is underway, and Disha Patani has released some BTS action from the movie. The...
Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan and PratikGandhi starrer trailer to be out on this date
MUMBAI : Movie Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has names like Vidya Balan,...
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday in Goa with family; Shares the joyous moments of the perfect holiday
MUMBAI : Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her birthday today. She is loved and regarded as one of the top...
Meet the Handsome Pranksters of Bollywood -Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Ajay Devgn and more
MUMBAI: In the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, some actors bring a fun and mischievous side to the scene by pulling off...
Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma is here to take you on a rollercoaster ride filled with action and thrill
MUMBAI : Movie Ruslaan has been the subject of conversation over the time ever since the movie was in the making, the...
Imlie SPOILER: Omg! Imlie questions Surya on his relationship with Anjali
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops BTS pics from her shoot with Prabhas in Italy
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops BTS pics from her shoot with Prabhas in Italy
Do Aur Do Pyaar
Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan and PratikGandhi starrer trailer to be out on this date
Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Ajay Devgn
Meet the Handsome Pranksters of Bollywood -Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Ajay Devgn and more
Ruslaan
Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma is here to take you on a rollercoaster ride filled with action and thrill
Team Pushpa
Team Pushpa 2: The Rule wishes the OG National Rashmika Mandanna aka 'Srivali' on her birthday and drops a new poster from the much-awaited film! Teaser Out in 3 Days
Rishab Shetty
Check Kantara star Rishab Shetty's unseen images from his school days where he performed Yakshagana dance