Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer sees slight growth on its 4th week

MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been getting lot of love from the fans and audience ever since the movie was released, the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl and the movie is the official remake of popular Gujarati movie Vash. Definitely the movie has been getting love for the storytelling along with some great performances. Having said that, let's see the collection made by the movie.

Shaitaan has collected around 47 lakhs on day 28 which was yesterday and which was a working Thursday, well the total collection made by the movie is around 140.81 crore net in India ever since it was released. Indeed the movie is grabbing more and more footfalls even at the 4th week and is considered as another super hit film of the actor Ajay Devgn.

Talking about the worldwide collection the movie has collected around 200 crore at the global level.

