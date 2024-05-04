Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer ses slight growth on 4th week

Movie Shaitaan is getting fantastic response from the fans and let us see the collection made by the movie till today
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 13:14
movie_image: 
Shaitaan

MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been getting lot of love from the fans and audience ever since the movie was released, the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl and the movie is the official remake of popular Gujarati movie Vash. Definitely the movie has been getting love for the storytelling along with some great performances. Having said that let see the collection made by the movie.

Also read- Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 7: This Monsterverse continues to be unstoppable at the BO

Shaitaan has collected around 47 lakhs on day 28 which was yesterday and which was a working Thursday, well the total collection made by the movie is around 140.81 crore net in India ever since it was released. Indeed the movie is grabbing more and more footfalls even at the 4th week and considered as another super hit film of the actor Ajay Devgn. 

Talking about the worldwide collection the movie has collected around 200 crore at the global level.

What are your views on the movie collection and how did you like the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Crew box office day 7: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer has got the audience hooked well

