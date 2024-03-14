Shaitaan: Here is a bts video showing all that went into making of this Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer

MUMBAI: With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all curious. So we got to see Ajay Devgn finally announcing his upcoming movie ‘Shaitaan’ which is said to be a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie titled ‘Vash’. Vikas Behl is the director of "Shaitaan," which features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyothika in key parts. Based on a tale of black magic, the film depicts a conflict between good and evil, with a man standing in for malevolence and a family for the forces of righteousness.

When the movie was announced, some people in the audience were not happy with another remake idea while some were happy as they expected great content. The trailer of the movie however was loved by the audience and got everyone excited.

In the trailer we got to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala in a horrific theme of black magic. The movie has been released in theatres now and has got the audience hooked.

On the day the movie released, the makers also released the theme of Shaitaan which was loved by the audience as it covered the thriller and horrifying theme of the movie very well. Now, the makers are here with another piece of content that is interesting to watch. The makers have posted a bts video from the sets of the movie. Take a look at the post below:

In the video we can see how the magic on the screen was created as we see the hard work of the creators on set.

