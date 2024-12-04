Shaitaan: R Madhavan drops big news for his fans after film's success; Says ‘Not taking up any more Shaitaan roles’

MUMBAI :R Madhavan is still in shock at how well Shaitaan worked, directed by Vikas Bahl. "We all believed in the film. While working together we were sure Shaitaan was going to be something special. Let’s face it: our audience loves to be scared. And when you do supernatural thriller with class, nothing like it."

Despite being in the acting profession for nearly three decades, R Madhavan believes he has never received such praise. "I never knew this evil character existed within me. I had to dig really deep into my subconscious to portray someone so incurably vile."

The affable actor has a confession to make, "I will be honest with you. I was scared when I saw myself on screen I was really scared. Was that really me? This was someone I couldn’t recognise."

However, there is disappointing news for fans who were hoping for more evil performances from R Madhavan. "I am not taking up any more Shaitaan roles. For now, this is enough evil from me. I like playing good guys. I feel close to such characters. Besides, the world needs more goodness, don’t you think?"

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International, and is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. On March 8, 2024, Shaitaan premiered in theaters in the time of Maha Shivaratri. The performances and screenplay were praised by critics who gave it largely excellent reviews. It was a commercial triumph and ranked as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Madhavan and Jyothika worked together for the first time since Priyamaana Thozhi (2003) and Dumm Dumm Dumm (2001). Jyothika marked her 24th comeback to Bollywood with this movie as well.

Credit- Times now