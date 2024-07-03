Shaitaan: Shaitaan theme: More trouble for Ajay Devgn film with another underwhelming promo

Now, the makers have once again announced something to build a hype. The makers have announced the theme of Shaitaan which will be released tomorrow. Earlier today we got to watch the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s another movie Maidaan and tomorrow we will get to watch the theme of Shaitaan.
Shaitaan

MUMBAI : With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all curious. So we got to see Ajay Devgn finally announcing his upcoming movie ‘Shaitaan’ which is said to be a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie titled ‘Vash’. Vikas Behl is the director of "Shaitaan," which features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyothika in key parts. Based on a tale of black magic, the film depicts a conflict between good and evil, with a man standing in for malevolence and a family for the forces of righteousness.

However, it was only the announcement that got the audience hooked as everything that followed only led to disappointment. We got to watch the teaser of the movie earlier and it wasn’t something good enough to keep us hooked.

As an interesting fact, Janki Bodiwala was also a major part of ‘Vash’, the Gujarati movie. Something else that we would like to point out is that even though R Madhavan is seen to be giving a good performance, we don’t think that it’s enough to save the movie from drowning.

Meanwhile, Shaitaan is set to release on 8th June this year.

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinions in the comment section below.

