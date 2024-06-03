Shaitan box office Prediction: Looks like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan starrer is all set for struggle

Movie Shaitan is all set to hit the big screen and today let us have a look at the box office prediction of the movie

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 22:04
movie_image: 
Shaitan

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitan has been grabbing the attention of the fans when the teaser and the trailer was out, the movie which is the official remake of popular Gujarat movie titled Vash is directed by Vikas Bahal and has some amazing cast like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika, Palak Lalwani, Anngad Raaj, Manoj Anand, Hiten Patel, Richa Prakash, Roshni Kaur, Kishore Bhatt.

Well the trailer is getting some mix to positive response from the fans and audience as there are many people who are comparing the movie with the original Gujarati movie and saying that this may or may not be better than the original one.

Also read - Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie

The movie is all set to hit the big screen this Friday but before that today let us have a look at the box office prediction as per the pre release buzz. Movie Shaitan has strictly average buzz and we can't see a big buzz or hype for the movie in the market, also looking at the advance booking, the movie can open to 6 to 8 crores, and the first weekend of the movie can close up to 14 to 16 crores.

Well this is the average collection which has been predicted for the movie but if the movie turned out to be very good the weekend collection can go up to 20 crores. The pre-release buzz of the movie is strictly average and we look forward to see will Ajay Devgn bring audiences to the theatres with this thriller.

What are your views on the movie Shaitan and on this prediction, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications

Shaitaan Ajay Devgn R. Madhavan Janki Bodiwala Jyotika Palak Lalwani box office Bollywood
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 22:04

