News

Shakira recreates 'Hips don't lie' magic at Super Bowl

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 03:07 PM

MUMBAI: Singer Shakira recently wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie".

At the halftime show of Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by bellydancing on stage and performing her signature step of "Hips don't lie".

She performed on the stage for six minutes, opening the set with "She Wolf" before inviting Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for a duet on a cover of Cardi B's "I like it", reports stepfeed.com. Shakira concluded the show with her most famous track, "Hips don't lie".

Seeing her performance, social media users praised her a lot.

A twitter user wrote: "Uggghh Shakira's belly dancing and Arabic music. Showing her lebanese roots.. I love her."

Another user commented: "YouTube Search History: "How to belly dance like Shakira?"

Tags > Singer Shakira, Super Bowl in Miami, Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 12:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Asim Riaz’s ex denies dating rumours with the contestant
Asim Riaz’s ex denies dating rumours with the... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 11:53 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 house members reveal their toughest competitors in the house
Bigg Boss 13 house members reveal their toughest... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here