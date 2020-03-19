Shakti Kapoor gets emotional about Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood’s Crime Master Gogo, Shakti Kapoor has contributed immensely to the industry over the years. The actor has done comic, villainous, as well as serious roles, and his performances are remembered even today. He carries off any role with ease.

On the other hand, his daughter Shraddha Kapoor has also given the Bollywood audience several massive hits. The actress has garnered lots of love and appreciation from fans and critics.

Now, their fans on social media have shared an amazing video of the duo where the actor gets emotional about Shraddha.

He says that before, people used to call Shraddha Shakti Kapoor’s daughter, and now, people refer to him as Shraddha Kapoor's father.

Well, after seeing the video, we really hope to see the father and daughter in a movie together.

On the work note, Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s film, which will go on floors in 2021.