News

Shakti Mohan to choreograph a song for Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2020 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan says that choreographing a dance number for Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Shamshera was a dream come true. As per sources, Shakti also said that she loves Ranbir as an actor and that he is one of the finest actors we have in the country.

Shakti choreographed the Nainoaale Ne number for Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Starting her career as a dancer on various dance reality shows, Shakti became popular by winning the second season of Dance India Dance. She has also closely collaborated with Remo D'Souza and Prabhu Deva and appeared in songs such as Tees Maar Khan, Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, and Amma Dekh. She was also on the first four seasons of Dance Plus as a captain.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir is going to be seen in Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set for a May 2020 release. Luv Ranjan's next directional venture will see the deadly combo of Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. It looks like the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director will surprise the audience again in 2020.

Tags > Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat, Remo d'Souza, Prabhu Deva, Tees Maar Khan, Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, Amma Dekh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Taarak Mehta cast shares about the upcoming episodes
Taarak Mehta cast shares about the upcoming... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Tiger Shroff ,Disha Patani & Aayush Sharma at...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days