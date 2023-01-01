Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani spoke about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' from the upcoming film 'Pathaan'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 14:52
movie_image: 
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'

MUMBAI : Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani spoke about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' from the upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Nathani said: "For this song we wanted to keep it very different from the first song. The whole vibe of the song was more in the streets, more grungy, more elevated casual stuff. It's a very put together look - nothing is matched. It's a lot of mix and matched stuff that I really like."

She added: "I think it was really nice because we got to see the dance moves and the whole vibe and feel the mood of the song and we got a bit of reference as to how it would be in the streets and the alleys. We just had to bring a lot of grunginess and things that would help the movement of the dance and everything that was a little more easy and cool."

Shaleena styled both Deepika and SRK in Jhoome Jo Pathaan. She said: "For Deepika we have kept just a white tank and a ripped jeans and really cool pair of boots and for Shahrukh we wanted a bit of drama while at the same time be overly cool in terms of the t-shirts, shirts."

Shaleena added: "It's got an element of street grungy style which I think everyone is wearing nowadays. So, the style was very relevant but still wearable clothes. Something that you are able to look at, be able to wear and have access to."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF's adrenaline pumping film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

SOURCE-IANS

Shaleena Nathan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Jhoome Jo Pathan Pathaan Siddharth Anand TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed...
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
MUMBAI : Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani spoke about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song 'Jhoome...
'It is a huge task to make people laugh,' says Zakir Khan, recounting his journey
MUMBAI : Comedian Zakir Khan revealed how during his first performance on stage, he was asked to leave within two...
Aishwarya Khare all set for a solo trip to Bali on New Year
MUMBAI :As everyone is making plans for New Year celebrations, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare has decided to...
Anushka Kaushik is enthralled working with Tigmanshu Dhulia
MUMBAI :Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her projects like 'Ghar Waapsi, 'Thar', and 'Crash Course', spoke about her...
Recent Stories
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Vicky Kaushal is blessed with a 'beautiful problem'!
Vicky Kaushal is blessed with a 'beautiful problem'!
Tara Sutaria wraps up shooting for 'Apurva'
Tara Sutaria wraps up shooting for 'Apurva'
First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!
First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Check out the list of bodyguards of our favourite stars
Check out the list of bodyguards of our favourite stars