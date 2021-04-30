Shalmali and Sunidhi Chauhan make it to the coveted Times Square Billboard 

MUMBAI: Become the only Indians to be a part of EQUAL, a global music program fostering the women artists

Shalmali and Sunidhi Chauhan recently released their single ‘Here Is Beautiful; from Shalmali’s album SX Side A which is receiving a whole lot of love from audiences in India and across the world. As a part of a newly launched program EQUAL, a global evergreen program fostering equity for women in music. The aim of the program is to represent and empower women in music across borders and from India Shalmali and Sunidhi are the chosen artists for ‘Here is Beautiful’

Shalmali commented, “ This is no time to celebrate when there’s so much pain, loss and suffering around, but for me Music was what I held on to and this album was what I occupied myself with. I hadn’t even dreamt of having my face on the TimeSquare billboard - so this is a notch above having my dream come true. Then, to know I’ve only just begun in the space of English Independent music, makes me so excited for all that lies ahead.

Sunidhi Chauhan,” While we battle these horrific times here at home, seeing this love for our song ‘Here Is Beautiful’ at Times Square, NYC fills my heart with hope. Little did we know, Shalmali and I, that this bedroom project that we discussed and toyed with during the course of the lockdown when we met occasionally for coffees at our fav cafe would have a life and a journey of its own! It’s this song that is taking us around the world while we are here at home proudly smiling upon it.

May we all wake up to such pleasant surprises!”