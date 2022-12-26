“Shame, please take care of your parent’s respect” netizens trolls Nysa Devgn as she gets clicked post Christmas celebration

MUMBAI: Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling pictures and posts. She has been a major head turner on social media who definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans with her looks and no doubt she has created a huge fan base for herself who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her.

It was Christmas celebration all over the B Town, and we can see many Bollywood celebrities are either organising or attending Christmas parties, and Nysa Devgn was seen attending a Christmas Bash last evening, this video of the starkid is floating all over the internet and she is indeed looking supremely hot. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards Nysa Devgn, but there are few people who are not at all appreciating the dress of the strakid and are trolling her.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that the actress is not at all comfortable in this dress and commenting that she is looking completely changed, is it because of the plastic surgery, whereas many people are saying that it is very shameful and she should carry the respect of her parents and should not be wearing such revealing clothes.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the netizens with regards to the dressing sense of starkid Nysa Devgn, what are your views on these comments and this video of her, do let us know in the comment section below.



