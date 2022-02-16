'Shamshera' director: Took 'exhaustive' 7 months to create background score

MUMBAI: Director Karan Malhotra has stated that the background score for the upcoming film 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was created in seven months.

Karan said: "When a trailer or a video is made, there are so many elements at play to give our audiences maximum impact. And what is super exciting is when those elements are recognised and appreciated by our audiences.

"One such element of the Shamshera announcement video is the background score. It is heartening to receive such an encouraging reaction to the musical score of the video."

He added: "And I promise you; this is truly just a glimpse of what the background score of Shamshera will finally deliver.

"Mithoon and I have spent an enthralling and exhaustive 7 months delivering to you a score that will truly give you a power-packed experience of the film and its epic conflict that awaits to unfold in the theatres."

Yash Raj Films 'Shamshera' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22.

The film is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The film stars Sanjay as Ranbir's arch enemy. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other.

Vaani is paired opposite Ranbir and plays the role of a traveling performer of the country.