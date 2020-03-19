News

Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning in this new photoshoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 07:26 PM

Star kids are often in the limelight. They are as popular as their celebrity parents, and fans eagerly wait to know what is going on in their lives.

Talking about the star kids, a special mention must be made to Taimur Ali Khan, the very famous son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. SRK's children have also frequently grabbed the headlines.

Recently, a star kid has set the temperature soaring with this amazing photoshoot. It is none other than Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.

Sanjay has impressed the audience in many Bollywood films, and now, his daughter seems all set to make her presence felt in the industry.

Well, we really wish the diva all the very best and hope to see her on the big screens soon.


Tags Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning photoshoot TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy Coronavirus scare

In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here