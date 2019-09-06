News

Shanaya Kapoor looks STUNNING in THESE pictures

MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Shanaya enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Even though her Instagram account is private, her mom Maheep Kapoor keeps sharing her stunning pictures on her social media handle.

A few days ago, Maheep shared a series of beautiful pictures from Shanaya's first photoshoot and the same took the internet by storm within no seconds. Sister Janhvi Kapoor and BFF Ananya Panday left a comment on the social media post. Celebs such as Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre couldn't stop praising the pictures too. Shanaya, who is currently working as an assistant director in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, is looking stunning in the pictures.

Take a look below: 

About Shanaya

Looking beautiful as always

Dreaming

Sunshine

Those eyes!

Picture perfect

Pet lover

Living life to the fullest

 

 

 

 

 

