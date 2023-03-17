Sharad Kelkar lends his voice for Hindi version of 'Dasara' starring Nani

After dubbing for movies like 'Baahubali' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy', Sharad Kelkar has now dubbed in Hindi for South superstar Nani for the Telugu film 'Dasara' which is an action thriller written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 17:17
movie_image: 
Sharad Kelkar

MUMBAI: After dubbing for movies like 'Baahubali' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy', Sharad Kelkar has now dubbed in Hindi for South superstar Nani for the Telugu film 'Dasara' which is an action thriller written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela.

Talking about dubbing for the second South movie after 'Baahubali', Sharad said: "It's always a wonderful and highly enriching experience to associate with pan-Indian projects of this stature. I have great respect and admiration for my fellow actor Nani and his body of work is commendable."

Sharad is popular for his work in both films and TV. He did TV shows such as 'Raat Hone Ko Hai', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Bairi Piya', among others and he also worked in movies like 'Hulchul', '1920:Evil Returns', 'Housefull 4', 'Tanhaji' in which he played the role of Shivaji Maharaj, among others.

While sharing what made the dubbing process challenging for him for this film, he added: "This was quite a challenging role, has a gripping storyline and some interesting scenes that offer a performer much scope which made the dubbing process for 'Dasara' really enjoyable. I hope audiences enjoy the Hindi version and I look forward to the feedback."

SOURCE: IANS

Baahubali Guardians of the Galaxy South superstar Nani Srikanth Odela Raat Hone Ko Hai Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 17:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Finally! Dharampatni: Ravi and Pratiksha accept their marital relationship
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Shark Tank Season 2: Audiece Verdict! As the show enters the finale week netizens share their feelings on the show and say " This season was good but the investments could have been better will look forward to Season 3"
MUMBAI : Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television. This season,...
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for upcoming web series titled Vakalatnama
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
What! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Raghav accepts for partnership with Josh
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Oh No! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi exposes Abhimanyu's selfishness and refuses to marry him
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Sharad Kelkar
Sharad Kelkar lends his voice for Hindi version of 'Dasara' starring Nani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani go their separate ways
Kapil Sharma
Really! Kapil Sharma spills the beans on how he became a comedian
Alia
Must Read! Bollywood celebs who repeat their outfits
Ananya Panday
Shocking! Ananya Panday gets trolled after a picture of her smoking goes viral
Salman Khan
Must Read! Kick 2 on the cards? Salman Khan's fans go crazy after seeing his recent picture – Here's why
Salman Khan offered money to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi but the latter refused and asked for an apology instead
Shocking!Salman Khan offered money to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi but the latter refused and asked for an apology instead