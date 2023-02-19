Sharad Kelkar manifests his Wolverine dreams!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 12:15
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has now joined the Marvel family by lending his baritone voice to the character of Wolverine, finds it a great opportunity because he said that he can play the role of the superhero in his own way.

A mutant with an unstoppable healing power, adamantium metal claws and no-nonsense attitude made Wolverine, one of the most ferocious heroes in the Marvel universe.

Interestingly, life has come full circle for Sharad Kelkar, who has also been a follower of the character and recently revealed how he also bought a jacket over a decade ago inspired by Wolverine, which he wore to the announcement event of the audiobook.

Sharad said: "You know I am a huge fan of Marvel Family and you can see the jacket I bought 10 years back because of Wolverine. And now it's time to play Wolverine. As an actor it's a great opportunity because I can play the role of Wolverine in my own way."

"Really excited for this. And it's a different world, different time and different emotion to play Wolverine so it's going to be fun."

SOURCE-IANS

 

