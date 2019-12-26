Sharad Kelkar reveals that he cannot entertain his fans with fake personalities

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is the most controversial show on colors. It showcase the varieties of the personality of celebrities whom viewers admire on a daily basis on the small and big screen. Every year different personalities get locked in the house for 3 months and 24/7 in front of the camera.

Sharad Kelkar is on the list who had rejected the BB. He has had a vast career in television and films and in a recent media interaction when he was asked about Bigg Boss, he revealed that he doesn’t follow the show and in fact has never seen it ever.

The actor further shared that he has been offered to be a part of the show every year, since the beginning. When asked about the reason behind his denial he shared with Bollywoodlife, 'My personal life is my personal life. I can’t share it with anyone, that’s the first thing. I am not a guy who can be pretentious. I am the way I am; I cannot be someone else on the screen and act 24/7.'

On the work front, Sharad was recently seen in Housefull 4 and ZEE5 web series Rangbaaz and will be seen in the upcoming movie Tanhaji.

Credits- India Forums