Sharad Kelkar’s Darbaan look OUT!

MUMBAI: After creating magic on the big screens as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar received not only love and appreciation from the audience but also from the critics and was very accepted by the people. Now the actor is all set for his next flick titled Darbaan.

National Award-winning director Bipin Nadkarni, who has helmed noted Marathi films like Uttarayan and Aevdhese Abhaal, is venturing into Bollywood. His upcoming film, Darbaan, is a ‘heartwarming story of a master and his caretaker’ and is inspired by a short story by Rabindranath Tagore.

The Hindi-language film stars Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Rasika Dugal, and Flora Saini. The film was shot for 35 days over the span of three years. This is Bipin’s second association with Sharad. The actor had made his debut in Uttarayan (2004). The film had won the National Film Award for Best Marathi Feature Film.

Darbaan is set to release on April 3, 2020. The film is distributed by Reet Film.

