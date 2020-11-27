Sharad Kelkar’s sweet picture with his wife is winning our hearts

MUMBAI: When it comes to versatility, one name that comes to mind is actor Sharad Kelkar. The actor has won the hearts of millions over the years. He has featured in a variety of roles on television, in Bollywood movies, and even in web series.

He was loved this year for his brilliant performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and in the movie Laxmii in the unique role of a transgender.

Fans don't leave a chance to shower their love and blessings on him and keep sharing posts of him. This time, they have shared a lovely picture of him with his wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar.

Kelkar married his co-star Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar on 3 June 2005. They both have participated in Nach Baliye 2, and they set major couple goals with this picture.

Well, it is always a treat to watch the actor on screen, and we look forward to seeing many more different shades of him.

