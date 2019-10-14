“Shardul Bhardwaj starrer EEB ALLAY OOO is the official selection for 3rd Pingyao International Film Festival

MUMBAI: The Pingyao International Film Festival, abbreviated as PYIFF, is an International film festival held at Pingyao, Shanxi, China run by foremost Chinese filmmaker Jia Zanghke and a veteran programmer Marco Muller. The festival is scheduled between 10th October - 19th October, 2019 and the film, Eeb Allay Ooo whose world premiere will happen at the festival, has been selected under the Crouching Tigers section category. The film will also be up for Roberto Rosellini Award and the Audience Choice Award.



Shardul’s character Anjani, in ‘EEB ALLAY OOO’ follows the absurd journey of a young migrant as he battles hoards of monkeys in the heart of New Delhi as a contractual monkey repeller - a newly created government job to tackle the monkeys who have been further emboldened by the recent ban on the use of captive langurs - their natural enemy.



Shardul adds, “Playing and preparing for Anjani’s role was akin to bird watching, one had to play by the rules of the bird. In the environs of central Delhi my co-actor and real life monkey repeller would take me on rounds where he would be shooing away the monkeys. One had to abandon all pre conceived ideas of character construction to become invisible in the space and soak in as much as was possible.”



The film has been directed by Prateek Vats, a two time National Award winner.