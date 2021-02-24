Sharman Joshi film 'Fauji Calling' in cinemas on March 12

MUMBAI: Actor Sharman Joshi on Wednesday confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Fauji Calling. The film will release in theatres on March 12.

"A Fauji faces the enemy, but the family sacrifices! Join a family in search of their Fauji & celebrate the spirit of Indian Army. @CallingFauji reporting in cinemas on 12th March 2021! (sic)," Sharman tweeted along with the poster of the film.

The actor will be seen alongside Mugdha Godse in the action drama. The story revolves around the trauma and challenges faced by families who lose their loved ones at war.

The film is directed by Aaryan Saxena.

ALSO READ – (Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu visits new mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son)