Sharukh and Kajol in DDLJ then and now

MUMBAI: Bollywood's most iconic jodi Kajol and Sharukh have featured in films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, and Kuch Kuchh Hota Ha.

They later acted in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale. Even today, their scorching on-screen chemistry never fails to make fans go weak in the knees.

Well, they are the most loved couple by Indian viewers and even favorites of Karan Johar.

They are often seen pulling each other legs and supporting each other.

Bollywood fans can never get enough of the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan and bubbly actress Kajol.

Fans have now put up a post with a scene from DDLJ which was recreated in Dilwale as well. The post will definitely take you down memory lane and make you want to see this couple on the big screen together again.

Have a look.