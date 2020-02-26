Sharvari speaks about Rani and Bunty Aur Babli 2

Yash Raj Films is in the process of making the sequel to Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bunty Aur Babli, which entertained the audience more than a decade ago.

The sequel has Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. Recently, Sharvari, who'll be making her Bollywood debut with the film, spoke about it and revealed some exciting details about the project.

When asked if she will slip into the fun and vivacious Babli’s shoes, here’s what she had to say, 'Rani (Mukerji) ma'am is a part of the film. She's retaining her own character, which is why I have no shoes to fill in. The sequel is set ten years later. Mine is a completely different character. It's a completely new person whom the audience is going to watch. While people are asking me about comparisons with Rani ma'am, I feel that I'm just such a huge fan of Rani ma'am both as an actress and as Babli that any comparison with her is a blessing.'

Sharvari is a big fan of Rani. She further added, 'She's someone who gives very good vibes on set. She's so much fun, in fact, she was cracking jokes with us even before we went on set. We had met her a couple of times even before we began shooting. So, she made it so easy for us that we never thought, oh God...we're working with Rani Mukerji. She just made it so nice and friendly for us that all of us ended up enjoying doing our scenes together.'

We are super stoked to watch this one; what about you?

SOURCES - FILMFARE