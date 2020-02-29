Shashaa Tirupati a 'crazy type' of Amit Trivedi fan

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati has recorded a Telugu track, "Manasu maree", for the Nani-starrer "V" with singer-composer Amit Trivedi. She says she always considered herself the "crazy type of Amit Trivedi fan".

Apart from lending his voice alongwith Shashaa and Yazin Nizar, Trivedi has also composed the song.

"I always considered myself the crazy type of Amit Trivedi fan, who probably sang along to those of his songs that most people hadn't heard of. So the first time he called, I checked his manager's number on Truecaller to confirm because I didn't believe he knew that I even existed!" Shashaa laughed.

"This is the second song composed by him that I've sung, first being 'Angam Unnidam' (both Tamil and Telugu versions), but it feels absolutely surreal to be singing on a song with him as my male co-singer. I would love for him to sing one of my independent compositions one day...that would be one more dream come true," she added.

The singer, who has given Bollywood hits such as "The humma song" and "Baarish", has also released independent singles such as "Beparwahi" and "Oceans rained".