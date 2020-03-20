Shashi Prakash Chopra dedicates a song to his friend on his birthday

MUMBAI: Actor-Producer Shashi Prakash Chopra who is known for his outstanding work on the web is all set to next be seen in a music single titled 'Bday Bash'. The song 'Bday Bash' is an upcoming music single which has the vocals of Neha Jha and Hemant Wankar.

The song is an exclusively shot in different exotic locations in Dubai. The song captures the prime locations of Dubai along the beautiful sea belt.

Chopra is seen celebrating his best friend's birthday.

"The song is a peppy party track which I can guarantee that the audience would love and have a blast dancing to it." said Shashi Prakash Chopra.

Other than 'Bday Bash', Shashi Chopra is also coming up with a unique web series around the subject of Live-in relationship.

Bday Bash Teaser - https://youtu.be/HFDQp5jGNvk