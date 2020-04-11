Shatrughan Sinha defends daughter Sonakshi Sinha; read details

MUMBAI: Due to lockdown, the shooting of films and serials have come to a halt. Channels are re-telecasting old classic shows to entertain viewers. Some of the shows that have returned to our television screens are Shaktimaan and Ramayan.

However, more than people talking about the rerun of Ramayan on Doordarshan amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha was apparently the hot topic. This all started when Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Shaktimaan and Pitamah Bhishma, took a jibe at the Dabangg 3 actress, referring to the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode. He bluntly told that people like Sonakshi Sinha will be benefited with the rerun of Ramayan. Though Sonakshi has kept mum, it is her father Shatrughan Sinha who has taken a stand for his daughter and defended her.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted Shatrughan defending his daughter but not taking anyone’s name. He simply said, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

He also added that he is a proud father and mentioned that Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu neither she needs approval from anyone. He told the entertainment website, “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”