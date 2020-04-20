Shatrughan Sinha denies taking a dig at Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 Cr donation; read details

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone worried. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the ongoing crisis. Many celebrities have come forward and extended their financial support.

And some days ago, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha made it to the headlines for targeting those celebrities who were publicising their donations for the Coronavirus outbreak in India. He had called it ‘downright offensive’ and ‘demoralising’ to know that a certain star has contributed Rs 25 crore. Well, his statement was quick to set the tongues wagging and making people assume that it was for Akshay Kumar, who donated a similar amount to PM-Cares Fund. However, Sinha, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, has rubbished all such claims of taking a dig at Khiladi Kumar.

Shatrughan, in fact, lauded Akshay Kumar for his generous nature and that he’s not only Sonakshi’s co-star but also a family friend and that he would never target him. He said, “When I made that statement, I didn’t have Akshay Kumar in mind. People came to their own conclusion because Akshay has given Rs 25 crore for the virus-affected. I would never target Akshay for any taunt. He is not only my daughter Sonakshi’s leading man but also a dear family friend. We visit one another socially.”

“He is constantly tapping into his stardom to do good for the needy and the underprivileged. Whenever there is a cause, he’s always at the forefront to help. His generosity and concern for the downtrodden is an example to all of us,” added the actor.

For those unaware, Shatrughan had earlier said, “It is downright offensive and demoralizing to hear someone has contributed Rs. 25 crore.”

Credits: Bollywood Hungama, SpotboyE.com