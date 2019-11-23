News

Shaukat Azmi passes away at 93

23 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shaukat Azmi, wife of renowned Late Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and mother of actress Shabana Azmi, passed away on Friday. Her last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Saturday.

She was 93 and suffering from oldage-related ailments. She was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai hospital but was reportedly discharged a couple of days ago.

The late prominent theatre and film personality Shaukat Azmi is survived by daughter Shabana Azmi and son Baba Azmi, who is a prominent cinematographer in Hindi films.

Bollywood celebrities started visiting her residence since Saturday morning to pay their last respect.

Actress Tabu, who is the grand daughter of late Shaukat Azmi, expressed condolence, as did model-actress Saiyami Kher (who is Shabana Azmi's niece). Urmila Matondkar, producer Boney Kapoor, actor-director Satish Kaushik, and designer Manish Malhotra were among others who paid their respect.

Also known as Shaukat Kaifi, Azmi's memorable films include "Umrao Jaan", "Bazaar" and "Salaam Bombay".

(SOURCE :IANS)  

