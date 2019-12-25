News

‘A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is all set to release in India on 24th January 2020

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2019 05:15 PM

MUMBAI: Are you ready to celebrate the New Year with a new Alien friend? She has landed in the town of Mossingham. The much awaited animation film ‘A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ is all set to release on 24th January 2020 in India. The earlier installment received a lot of love from audiences and critics. Though the film is not a sequel, it has a completely new story with new character and elements.

The trailer of the film has already been released and has more than 1M views on YouTube. The film introduces a new character ‘LU-LA’ who is an Alien. The film revolves around LU-LA, who has landed in the town of Mossingham and is struggling to return back to her planet. The film delves into friendship goals and how Shaun helps her get home without the Alien-hunting squad finding her.

Speaking about the announcement PictureWorks, India Distributor represented by Avinaash Jumani said, “We are extremely happy and honored to announce the India release date for A Shaun the Sheep Movie – Farmageddon. The first part of this movie has set a benchmark and we are sure that the second movie will also have a place in each one's heart. We’re thrilled to be a part of a movie that has been a childhood memory to many and will continue to do so.”

Commenting on the addition of LU-LA, Co-director Richard Phelan says,When we first sat down to talk about this movie, we knew we wanted to add a new element of nuance, of Shaun growing up. So, we needed a new character, one that he has to grow up to look after. That’s LU-LA.”

Tags > A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, LU-LA, Avinaash Jumani, Richard Phelan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets about co-stas Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work; Asim to support Madhurima
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

past seven days