A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon gives us friendship goals

MUMBAI: Over the years' many movies, short films, sitcoms, series and many more have circled around the theme of friendship and it is one of the most important relationships in our life. From animated or live-action movies to many Indian television shows, we have various examples that set some serious friendship goals.



Be it Timon, Pumba, and Simmba from The Lion King, Kristoff, and Sven from Frozen or Jay and Veeru from Sholay or Bikram and Bala from Gunday, the theme of friendship appeals to all. Not only are they relatable to the audience on so many levels, but they also set an example for children to understand how unconditional friendships should be like.



Similarly, Shaun The Sheep has garnered love and appreciation from children as well as adults, due it’s a simple yet unique tales. The story of a sheep named Shaun, going bounds and leaps to help his friends through their daily adventures is something everyone enjoys.

After entertaining the audience with the tale of Shaun through a series and a movie, the makers are coming up with a new movie A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – releasing on 24th January 2020 in India. Though not a sequel to Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015), A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon traces the adventurous journey of Shaun and his new friend, LU-LA an Alien who crash lands in Mossingham farm. The ever-generous sheep helps his new friend, who is struggling to return back to her planet without the Alien-hunting squad finding her.



We are sure Shaun's friendly gesture towards his new friend is going to melt your heart and all age groups will enjoy this film.

About the film:



A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is releasing on the 24th of January 2020 in India, the film is directed by Will Becher, Richard Phelan. The trailer of the film has already been released and it is not to our surprise that it has crossed more than 1M views on YouTube. The film introduces a new character ‘LU-LA’ an Alien who has landed in the town of Mossingham and is struggling to return back to her planet. The film delves into the friendship goals and how Shaun helps her get home without the Alien-hunting squad finding her.