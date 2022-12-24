“Is she directly coming from swimming pool” netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time she has been winning the hearts of millions not only with her acting contribution but also with her fashion and fitness. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who definitely knows the game to define hotness.

Having said that this latest video of the actress is getting viral all over the social media as she gets papped around the city, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and her outfit, no doubt she is looking very hot, but there are few people who are trolling the actress with regards to her dressing, check out the comment below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that this is not an appropriate dress to wear in public, also many people are saying that she is wearing a swimsuit and is directly coming from the swimming pool. Whereas many people are comparing her with Uorfi Javed and calling her the inspiration of the actress.

