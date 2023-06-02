"She is full plastic but need to work on her jawline" netizens trolls Nysa Degan on her public appearance

Actress Nysa Degan is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below
MUMBAI :Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Degan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures which are floating all over the internet, she is indeed one of the major head turners from the star kid lot whose posts and pictures are awaited by the fans.

Having said that, this latest video of the star kid is floating all over the internet as she was spotted attending an event, she is indeed looking supremely hot in the pink outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the starkid started and showering all the love towards her. Having said that, there are many people who are trolling the Nysa Degan for different reasons.

Check out the comments below


As we see these comments, many people are saying that she is completely plastic, and she is not at all original , well few are commenting and expressing that she is not at all looking like a girl, and maybe it is because the surgery went wrong.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens for Nysa Degan, what are your views on these comments and the starkid, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

