“She has done some surgery on her back,” say netizens as they troll Urvashi Rautela on her latest video

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time. She has become a recipient of some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest shoot video, check out the comments below.
MUMBAI :Actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting but also for sizzling dance numbers.

She has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her pictures and fitness videos!

 

Having said that,  this latest video of actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing the attention of the fans where she was seen in the shoot mode and no doubt,  she was looking hot in the black outfit but there are few people who are trolling the actress for a different reason.

 The netizens are showing all the love towards the actress Urvashi Rautela but there are people who are saying that she must have done something to her back, as her back is looking completely weird, and some are of the opinion that she opted for some sort of a surgery which went wrong.

What are your views on this latest video of the actress Urvashi Rautela and these comments coming from this side of netziens?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

