“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event

Actress Surveen Chawla is getting unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her dressing sense for an event, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 13:38
movie_image: 
“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event

MUMBAI: Actress Surveen Chawla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses not only in Bollywood industry but also on digital platform, the actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Netflix web series titled Rana Naidu.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest pictures and the posts of the actress and it was yesterday when she was spotted during the trailer launch of her web series and this video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as if she was looking supremely hot. The fans were not keeping calm but praising the actress for her appearance and praising her dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – (Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise)

Check out the comment section below

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that this is not at all an appropriate dress for an event, many people are saying that the actress has lost her dressing sense, also few are saying what is this nudity for.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Surveen Chawla and how did you like her dress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – ("Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress)   

Surveen Chawla SURVEEN CHAWLA HOT SURVEEN CHAWLA TROLL Rana Naidu Netflix BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 13:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is all set to release on 17th February 2023. The movie is...
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss 16 semi–finale episode enters top 5 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 20 shows, Parineetii sees a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH, and Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Udan Patolas actress Nikhita Chopra raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
MUMBAI : Over the time, with her amazing acting contribution, actress Nikhita Chopra has been winning  the hearts of...
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe
MUMBAI :Salman Khan won his fans’ heart by introducing the action character Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in the film...
“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event
MUMBAI: Actress Surveen Chawla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Recent Stories
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe
After an extensive interview in The Romantics, will Aditya Chopra finally speak to the media as well?
After an extensive interview in The Romantics, will Aditya Chopra finally speak to the media as well?
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their directors
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director