“She has no talent why is she getting movies after movies” netizens trolls Ananya Panday as she signs a new project with Vikramaditya Motwani

MUMBAI :No doubt in a very short span of time actress Ananya Panday has indeed grabbed the attention of the fans and ruled the hearts of millions not only with her project but also with her cuteness. We have seen the actress being the part of some amazing movies and creating the song at the box office of India.

Also we have always seen the actress Ananya Panday getting some mixed to negative reactions not only for her movies but also for her public appearances, having said that this latest news of the actress signing a new movie with the director Vikramaditya Motwani have grabbed the attention of the fans.

No doubt it is one of the big news coming from Bollywood industry and the fans of the actress are very happy with this new collaboration of the actress, but there are few people to whom this news did not go down well and they have started trolling the actress, check out the combines below

As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that she has zero talent so why she is getting movies after movies, whereas many people are saying that Vikramaditya Motwani is one of the finest directors so God knows she might learn acting in this one.



Well these are some of the comments coming from the side of the netizens on the actress being the part of the new movie, what are your views on this news and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

