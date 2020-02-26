”She lights up every frame”, Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait producer Guneet Monga has the best words on the actresses’ birthday

MUMBAI: Birthdays are always special but for Sanya Malhotra who turns a year older today, it became even more special when her upcoming film Pagglait’s producer Guneet Monga wrote a heartwarming note and shared a sweet video of the actress. Looking at it, it surely is one sweet wish that tells us more about how good the artist, Sanya is!

Guneet Monga has posted a cute video of Sanya grooving to ‘Machanyenge’ on her Instagram handle and wrote, “And then just like that, I saw magic. She lights up every frame with her raw energy, does it so casually with so much empathy and grace. I love you @sanyamalhotra_ AKA #Pagglait Happy Happy Birthday May the skip in your walk and the twinkle in your eyes continue to shine my #foreverlove ”

Sanya Malhotra has gone on to carve a niche for herself and become a name to reckon with in the entertainment fraternity with some exemplary choices of films- starting from her debut film Dangal (2016) followed by her outstanding performance of a homespun girl in a rustic tale- Pataakha, to her outstanding portrayal of Renee Sharma in the quirky comedy Badhaai Ho (both in 2018) or Miloni Shah in the niche love story Photograph (2019).

With three announced projects all set to hit the theatres, Sanya is the talent to look out for in the year, 2020 where she is constantly juggling between shoots such that this time, the actress has a working birthday.

With a palette full of commitments and back to back movies, Sanya’s upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Ludo.