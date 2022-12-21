“She is looking aunty type and giving the vide of Malaika Arora” netizens trolls Suhana Khan for her latest public appearance

MUMBAI:Suhana Khan daughter of Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the social media, she is one of the major attractions coming from the B Town and one of the most loved and followed starkid.

Not out the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress Suhana Khan. As we all know Suhana Khan is all set to be seen in a upcoming Netflix movie titled The Archies, and now this latest video of soon to be actress Suhana Khan is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was looking supremely hot in the red outfit

Fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards Suhana Khan and are appreciating the dress of the actress, but on the other hand there are people who are not at all appreciating the dress of the star and are trolling her for different reasons.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that she is giving the vibe of Malaika Arora and saying that is she the younger sister of Malaika Arora, whereas many people are saying that her outfit and her appearance is same like Malaika Arora and she will be the future Malaika Arora. Whereas many people are saying that she is the daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan and that is why she is getting so much attention and limelight, otherwise no one would have asked about her.



What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for Suhana Khan and her appearance, do let us know in the comment section below.



