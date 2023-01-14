“She is making fun of herself” - netizens troll Malaika Arora for her latest video

MUMBAI : Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry. Over time, she has been ruling the hearts of millions; not only with her acting, but also with her sizzling dance numbers. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans for her fashion and fitness as well.

She is definitely the centre of attraction whenever she is clicked around the city. Now this latest video of the actress is going viral all over the internet as she was getting late for her gym session. She is looking super-hot, and fans are showering lots of love on the actress as she always looks hot. But there are some people who are trolling the actress as she was seen running.

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that ‘she is making fun of herself’, and ‘is the proper way to run’. Whereas, many people are saying ‘she is wearing slippers and going to the gym’. Many people are commenting on the actress’s walking style.

