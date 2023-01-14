“She is making fun of herself” netizens trolls Mallika Arora for her latest video

MUMBAI :Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry, over the time not only with her acting she has been ruling the hearts of millions also with her sizzling dance numbers. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling for her fashion and fitness too.

No doubt she is one of the major attraction whenever she is clicked around the city and now this latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is getting viral all over the internet as she was getting late for her gym session, indeed she is looking super hot and the fans are showering all the love for the actress as she always looks hot, but there are few people who are trolling the actress as she was seen running.

ALSO READ – What went wrong with the movie Kuttey

As we can see from these comments many people are saying that she is making fun of herself and is the proper way to run,. whereas many people are saying that she is wearing slippers and going to gym, many people are commenting on the walking style of the actress.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Malaika Arora, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Disha Patani clicked with her new rumoured boyfriend; netizens say, "Tiger ko akele jangle me chhod aaye"