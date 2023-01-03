"She really does not have a fashion sense," say neizens as they troll Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting some negative and unheathy comments with the regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comment below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 18:06
movie_image: 
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI  :Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from the Bollywood industry.She is one such name who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness. She has been grabbing the attention with her pictures and her public appearance.

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and this latest video of the actresses is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city attending a party.

Indeed the actress was looking supremely hot in this outfit, but there a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

also read :Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'

Check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are saying her dressing sense is not at all good, and many people are saying that she has a horrible dressing sense.

Whereas many people are expressing that the actress is looking very manly in the attire!

What are your views on these comment from netizens for actress Bhumi Pednekar and how did you like the appearance and the dress of the actress?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read :RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award

Bhumi Pednekar BHUMI PEDNEKAR TROLL Bhumi Pednekar fans BHUMI PEDNEKAR SEXY Bhumi Pednekar hot Bhumi Pednekar movies BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 18:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Ehsan poisons Teji’s mind against Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Prachi and Josh join forces to stop Pihu-Mahir’s wedding
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara does the ‘Tilak Rasam’ for Abhimanyu and Aarohi ahead of their engagement, with a smile
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
MUMBAI:When films, TV shows and web series are made, and they get a good response, the credit goes to the makers and...
"She really does not have a fashion sense," say neizens as they troll Bhumi Pednekar
MUMBAI  :Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from the Bollywood industry.She is one such...
Recent Stories
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors

Latest Video

Related Stories
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Randeep attends real-life Inspector
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'
RRR
RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award
Jayant
Exclusive! Crash course and Flesh fame actor Jayant Rawal roped in for movie Jawaan
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge, wants the actor to be released on bail
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge, wants the actor to be released on bail
Zwigato
Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”