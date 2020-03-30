“She started crying” reveals Alaya F on Kareena Kapoor’s reaction to seeing Jawaani Jaaneman

MUMBAI: Alaya F who is being hailed as 'The girl of the moment', has made a huge impact by encapsulating the audience with her performance in her debut film 'Jaawani Jaaneman'.

The actress truly stole the show with her performance with her unconventional character and received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance.

When asked about the best form of appreciation that she received for her performance, Alaya shared, “So Kareena maam was watching the movie at the screening as well and when the movie got over we were walking past and she was like “Amazing just amazing and she said she started crying. That was really good that we managed to make Kareena ma’am cry and that was right after the first screening and that instant approval was really great and she is someone I look up to and admire so that was obviously lovely.”

The actress is already in significant demand not only amongst producers but also the audience alike.

Alaya has already signed a three-film deal with Northern Lights Films, who are the producers of her debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

The actress made a hattrick of debuts as soon after her movie released, Alaya graced the cover of a leading magazine. Following which the actress also made her fashion week debut for a popular fashion brand.

After giving a sensational performance in her silver screen debut, Alaya F will also be working with Pooja Entertainment for her next film starring the actress where more details are yet to be announced.