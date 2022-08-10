“Is she wearing her daughter's dress, she is looking completely uncomfortable” - netizens troll Anushka Sharma on her outfit at an event

Actress Anushka Sharma is getting some negative comments regarding her outfit at an event. Check out the comments below.
"Is she wearing her daughter's dress, she is looking completely uncomfortable' netizens trolls Anushka Sharma on her dressing fo

MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution and her looks, actress Anushka Sharma has created a strong mark at the box office of India and even into the hearts and minds of the fans. She is one such name who is looked up to when it comes to defining cuteness.

We have always seen the actress grabbing the attention of the fans not just with her acting but also with her spotted videos. Fans always look forward to the actress’s upcoming pictures and posts. Having said that, this latest video of actress Anushka Sharma is grabbing all the attention of the fans as she was seen attending an event.

She is definitely looking extremely cute and hot in this video. Fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love towards the actress. But there are some people who are trolling the actress regarding her appearance and her outfit.

Check out the comments below:

ALSO READ – (Bholaa 2nd teaser: It is a cinematic visual treat and high on action)

As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that this is not an appropriate dress to wear at any event. Many are also saying that she wore her daughter Vamika’s dress and came for the event. We can see the actress pulling her dress up every time, and many people have noticed that she is looking very uncomfortable. People are also saying ‘what is the purpose of wearing the dress’.

Well, these are the comments coming from the netizens for Anushka Sharma? What are your views on the actress and her outfit? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – (“Bholaa is a franchise-able character, and there is a surprise element in the movie which will take the franchise ahead” - Ajay Devgn)

