“Is she wearing a jacket made out of blanket” netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time she has been grabbing the attention and blessing the internet feed with some of the amazing pictures which gets some great response from the fans, she is indeed one such name who is look up to for her fashion too.

Indeed the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and having said that this latest video of Deepika Padukone is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted at the airport, she is indeed looking very beautiful in her unique style, the fans are not keeping calm and are praising the actress but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reason.

Check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that what is the purpose of wearing so warm clothes in this hot summer in Mumbai, many people are saying that is she purposely copying Hollywood actresses in dressing sense and few are saying that is she made her jacket out of a blanket because it is very much similar to a blanket.

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens on her latest post, do let us know in the comment section below.

