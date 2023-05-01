“Is she working in the bank, she is spotted there” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is getting trolled for her latest public appearance, netizens are saying it’s like she is the employee of that bank, always been spotted there
MUMBAI :Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time not only with her movies but also with her fashion and fitness she has created a strong mark at the box office of India and also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.


No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Janhvi Kapoor in her posts and this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted post her workout session. No doubt the fans are not at all keeping calm and are praising the actress as she looks super fit and looking supremely hot, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.
 

As we can see behind the branch of a bank, many people are saying that she is always spotted outside this branch, is she working in the bank, whereas many people are questioning the outfit of the actress and saying that there are sections inside the gym why you can’t change and come, this is not at all an appropriate dress over for public place.

 
What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Janhvi Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.


For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar


